Source of fallen fuel cap in Winter Garden yard remains unknown

FAA said they investigated incident and could not confirm the source of the fuel cap

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

A fuel cap fell in a Winter Garden yard in August of 2019.
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Federal Aviation Administration said they still don’t know the source of the fuel cap that fell in a Winter Garden yard.

The FAA said they investigated the incident and could not confirm the source.

In August of 2019, Dara Hackett told News 6 the 8-inch wide fuel cap sliced through her screened enclosure and almost hit her and her friend.

"All of a sudden we hear this noise," she said. "I’ve heard a gunshot, but it sounded so much louder and so much worse."

The cap landed in Hackett’s swimming pool.

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University professor and department chairman for Aviation Maintenance Sciences Eric Jones said it is very unusual for this to happen.

Jones said there are many precautions before a flight and it is extremely rare for a part to fall from the plane.

