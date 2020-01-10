Florida’s Fourth Estate: Keeping your privacy safe when using smart devices

ORLANDO, Fla. – By now most of us have installed those high-tech gadgets we got for Christmas.

From Amazon Echo and Alexa devices to the Google Home Smart Speaker and Home Assistant, each comes with exciting features many of us don’t fully understand.

This week on Florida’s Fourth Estate, we speak with UCF assistant professor Paul Gazzillo about these smart home devices and what we’re really agreeing to when when sign up to use them.

Are the risks worth the convenience? And which devices are likely the most invasive once we set them up in our homes? It’s a conversation that will have you reading the fine print on those user agreements.