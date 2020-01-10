Hundreds of residents camp out in fear of more earthquakes in Puerto Rico

GUAYANILLA, Puerto Rico – Families in Guayanilla have been sleeping in tents since Tuesday's 6.4 earthquake. They say sleeping outside is the safest they've felt.

Wilmer Galarza was in Guanica, about eight miles away from Guayanilla, when the earthquake hit on Tuesday.

"I brought my luggage and I got a blanket," Galarza said.

People have been feeling aftershocks for days and are still in fear of going back home.

"I don't want to go back to the house. I told my husband I don’t want to go back to the house," Betsy Velasquez said.

The city of Guayanilla was one of the hardest-hit areas. Dozens of homes had damage as well as the historic Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

"This is so sad. This hurts my soul. Just all of this is so sad," Miriam Rodriguez said.

The National Guard and volunteers have been distributing supplies such as food and water since parts of the island still remains without power.