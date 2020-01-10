Witnesses stop man who pulled down 63-year-old woman’s pants to film her butt, police say

APOPKA, Fla. – Witnesses sprung into action to restrain a man who was trying to get away after he pulled down a 63-year-old woman’s pants in an attempt to film her butt, according to the Apopka Police Department.

Police said on Wednesday, they received a report of a man taking upskirt photos and pulling down women’s pants at a Walmart on Orange Blossom Trail. The man wasn’t captured so a bulletin was created and officers were told to establish extra patrols in the area.

The next day, a 63-year-old woman was shopping at a Dollar Tree when the same man approached her from behind, pulled down her pants and attempted to film her backside with his cellphone, according to the affidavit.

The victim screamed “get him, get him” and an employee and a few customers grabbed the man as he was exiting the store and held him until officers arrived, records show.

Police said the suspect, Andrew Jon-Paul Edwards, has a long history arrests.

In June 2019, authorities said he was caught filming upskirt videos of about 20 women at a Walmart in Orlando. Records show Edwards is currently on probation in that case.

In other instances, he’s accused of following a man and his son home then filming his teenage daughter and breaking a sliding glass door at the home, shoplifting, assault and more.

Edwards was arrested on charges of indecent exposure, battery and disorderly conduct.