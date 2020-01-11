Crews respond to church fire in Leesburg

LEESBURG, Fla. – Lake County fire crews responded to a church fire in Leesburg around 6:45 p.m. on Friday night.

The youth and children’s building of the GraceWay church on 102000 Morningside Drive caught on fire Friday.

The fire is contained.

Church officials said major smoke damage was done to the youth and children’s building.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, according to fire crews.

The Fire Marshall responded to the scene and will be the lead agency.

GraceWay pastor Shawn Smith does not want anyone coming to the campus at the moment.

Pastor Smith says they will have worship on Sunday.

