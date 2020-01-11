Man arrested after crashing into Melbourne police car, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – The Melbourne Police Department said a man was arrested after crashing into a police car on Friday.

Terry Johnson, 39, is facing charges of eluding and three counts of aggravated assault.

Police said an officer attempted a traffic stop and the suspect backed up and backed toward the path the officer was walking and nearly struck the officer with a vehicle.

Investigators said officers initiated a pursuit.

The pursuit started in the area of University Boulevard and Grant Street, according to police.

Officers said the suspect attempted to elude investigators for about six minutes and drove through south Melbourne into northern Palm Bay.

Authorities said they used stop sticks on Palm Bay road and the pursuit ended.

No one was injured in the incident.