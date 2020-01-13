Teachers pack buses to Tallahassee for rally at capitol Monday

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Thousands of teachers across Florida are expected to pack Tallahassee Monday afternoon demanding higher pay.

This comes one day before the start of the new legislative session.

“The salary for teachers is not sustainable, and we need to make sure that our teachers are not having to work second and third jobs just to make ends meet,” said Vanessa Skipper, Vice President for the Brevard Federation of Teachers. “I want our legislators to understand that we’re not a bunch of greedy teachers up there asking for money, we’re asking for an investment in our students.”

Skipper, who works for a teacher's union in Brevard County, knows she's not alone.

“When I was in the classroom, I was driving for Uber just to make my car payment. I have friends who give blood just to make money,” said Skipper.

In Brevard County, the teacher’s union is taking seven buses to Tallahassee for Monday’s 1:30 p.m. planned education rally. They want more pay for teachers and more funding for public schools.

Last year, Florida Governor, Ron Desantis, said he planned on raising the salary for starting teacher pay from $40,000 per year to $47,500. That would bump Florida from 26th in the country to second. Some unions though have been critical of the idea, saying all teachers deserve the extra money, not just those starting out.

"Not just the beginning teacher, but the veteran teacher and not just the teacher, but the social worker, and the guidance counselor, and the media specialist, and the bus driver and the cafeteria worker, and the custodian," said Skipper.

In Brevard County, about 350 teachers are loading up buses at 6:30 a.m. bound for the capital city.

Buses will leave at 6:30 a.m. and return to Brevard County at 10:30 p.m. Monday.

Osceola, Seminole, Lake and Orange County School Districts told News 6 they're aware of Monday's education rally in Tallahassee and that some teachers may attend.

Many school districts said they’ll use substitute teachers or even staff from the superintendent’s office to cover for teachers Monday.