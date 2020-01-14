Alert issued for missing 7-year-old Florida girls

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. – A missing child alert has been issued for two 7-year-old girls who haven’t been seen since Sunday.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued the alert Tuesday for Brylee Pate and Braylen Pate. They are believed to be with 39-year-old Vanessa Cotromano.

The girls were last seen in the 2600 block of Finch Circle in Chipley. The trio could be in a 2020 blue Nissan Altima bearing Florida license plate number GIDV22.

Brylee and Braylen Pate both have brown hair and hazel eyes. They are 4 feet tall and weigh 50 pounds.

Cotromano has brown hair and hazel eyes and is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 135 pounds.

Anyone who sees the children or has information about their whereabouts is asked to call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111 or 911.