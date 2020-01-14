Guitars signed by Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney stolen from Daytona Beach storage unit

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Collector guitars signed by rock and roll legends such as Eric Clapton and Van Halen were recently stolen from a storage unit in Daytona Beach.

Officials from the Daytona Beach Police Department said the crime was reported on Dec. 20, 2019 after someone came to the unit at Hyde Park Storage Suites and noticed the eight instruments were missing. The crime likely occurred some time between October and Dec. 17, 2019, but it’s unclear exactly when.

Police said the following items were stolen:

A blue Fender electric guitar signed by the Rolling Stones valued at $3,670

A black Fender electric guitar signed by Eric Clapton valued at $3,024

A Fender electric guitar signed by U2 valued at $2,916

A red California SG electric guitar signed by Van Halen valued at $2,052

An electric sunburst guitar signed by Paul McCartney valued at $2,100

A dark green electric guitar signed by Bob Dylan valued at $1,620

An American flag electric guitar valued at $3,250

A bottle of Rolling Stones vodka

Other items in the unit were not taken or disturbed. Police said they dusted for fingerprints and were able to find some evidence.

No arrests have been made.