MMA fighter to deputies: Don’t arrest me for DUI and I’ll give you free lessons

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – A Cape Canaveral man being taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence offered Brevard deputies free mixed martial arts lessons if they would let him go, according to the arrest report. Spoiler alert: He still went to jail.

A Brevard County sheriff’s deputy saw Calen Holcomb, 34, almost back into the Slide Inn Bar & Grill building on North Atlantic Avenue while attempting to park at the business around 1:50 a.m. Monday, according to the report.

The deputy spoke with Holcomb and said he was stumbling when he got out of his truck and smelled of alcohol. Holcomb declined to take a field sobriety test and then became aggressive when he was told he would be arrested, deputies said.

While deputies read Holcomb his DUI implied consent, he continued to be aggressive and declined to take the breathalyzer test, according to the report.

Throughout the encounter, deputies said Holcomb said he was a professional mixed martial arts fighter and if deputies would let him go, he would let them attend a month of his classes for free. Deputies said Holcomb made this offer several times while he was being placed under arrest and taken to the Brevard County Jail.

Holcomb also made several offers to physically harm suspects in other cases for deputies as payment, according to the report.

According to the report, Holcomb was about .1 miles from his home address when he was arrested. He was charged with DUI and bribery of a public servant.