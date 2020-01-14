77ºF

Person rushed to hospital after shooting in Oakland, suspect in custody

Residents asked to avoid area of Postell Avenue and Pollard Street

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Tags: Orange County, Crime
OAKLAND, Fla. – The Oakland Police Department said a person was rushed to the hospital after a shooting on Tuesday.

Police said a suspect is in custody.

Investigators said the shooting happened in the area of Postell Avenue and Pollard Street.

This is a half a mile south of West Colonial Drive.

Authorities said the victim is being treated at the Orlando Reginal Medical Center.

Police are asking residents to avoid Postell Avenue and Pollard Street.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

Information on the suspect has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

