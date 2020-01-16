81-year-old man robbed of $200 in bank parking lot, DeLand police say

DeLAND, Fla. – Someone snatched an envelope with $200 inside from an elderly man’s hands as the victim was walking through a bank parking lot, according to the DeLand Police Department.

Police said the man was leaving a Bank of America on Woodland Boulevard shortly before 11 a.m. on Wednesday when someone sneaked up behind him while he was not paying attention and snatched his wallet and a paper envelope from him.

The victim didn’t get a good look at the man because he was wearing dark clothing that covered his face. The culprit didn’t say anything to the victim before or during the robbery, according to the affidavit.

Police said the victim used his metal cane to hit the vehicle the culprit got into in hopes of leaving a mark.

After the ambush, police said the victim collapsed to the ground due to “elderly ailments.”

The incident was not captured on surveillance video.

No arrests have been made.