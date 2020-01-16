Central Florida skeleton museum closes it’s doors at Icon Park

ORLANDO, Fla. – A local museum in Central Florida has closed it’s doors after five years at Icon Park.

SKELETONS: Museum of Osteology announced on Facebook that they would be closing on Jan. 10 and moving to a new location.

“Thank you for your continued dedication to SKELETONS: Museum of Osteology over the past 5 years. We are so grateful that we’ve had the opportunity to share our collection with Orlando and have loved getting to meet so many fans of the museum during our time here,” the post said.

The family-owned museum gave guests an inside look at the inner framework of hundreds of animals from all over the world. The museum was one of only two skeleton museums in America.

The skeletons were arranged in different environments and posed to demonstrate their natural movements and interactions within their habitats. The museum hoped to educate guests and aid in animal awareness and conservation efforts.

“While we are very sad to be moving on from this location, we are excited about the future of this museum as we transition into traveling exhibits,” the post added.

While it is unclear where the museum is heading next, the museum said it will continue to post updates on its website.

If you didn’t get to visit the museum in Orlando, the original skeleton museum in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma has over 800 real skeletons waiting to be enjoyed.