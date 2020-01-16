Video: Man accused of killing family in Celebration appears in court

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The man accused of killing his wife, three children and dog at their Celebration home was caged during a court appearance Thursday afternoon in Osceola County.

Anthony Todt was the last inmate to arrive in court and was immediately escorted to a metal cage in the back of the room, separate from the other defendants. The corrections staff requested that Anthony Todt be the first one to see the judge.

Anthony Todt, flanked by corrections officers on either side, appeared before the judge for less than a minute. He stood silent as the judge ordered that he be held without bond on the four counts of first-degree murder and on $1,500 bond for the animal cruelty charge.

The defense attorney requested that Anthony Todt’s charges not be read in court. A public defender will represent him in the criminal case.

According to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to the family’s home on Reserve Place Monday to serve a federal arrest warrant. After Anthony Todt was taken into custody, authorities said they found the bodies of 42-year-old Megan Todt, 11-year-old Tyler Todt, 13-year-old Alec Todt, 4-year-old Zoe Todt and Breezy the dog.

Their causes of death have not been released.

Deputies said Anthony Todt is cooperating with the investigation but they have not said whether he’s provided an explanation for the crime or expressed remorse.

Federal records show Anthony Todt, a Connecticut physical therapist, was under investigation for insurance fraud. Investigators said he admitted to billing insurance companies for appointments that never happened in order to make payments on loans he’d taken out.