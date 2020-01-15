Osceola deputies remain tight-lipped about 4 bodies found in Celebration home

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – More than a day after four bodies were found in a Celebration home, Osceola County deputies have not released the names of the victims or provided information about how they died.

Authorities said Monday around 9:30 p.m. Monday -- about 12 hours after the bodies were found -- that a suspect was in custody and they were not looking for anyone else in relation to the case. That person has not yet been identified.

On Tuesday, authorities added that the person has not yet been arrested or charged with a crime.

“Detectives and crime scene investigators continue to work to gather evidence and all pertinent information on this case,” officials from Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said more updates on the case could be coming Wednesday. In the meantime, autopsies are being conducted.

A woman who lives next to the home on Reserve Place said she didn’t see or hear anything out of the ordinary before Monday.

“Nothing, nothing. We were thinking if it was a gunshot you’d hear a pop,” Michelle Augustin said.

She said a family lived at the home but deputies have not said whether they are connected to the case.

“Fun neighbors, you would hear them swimming in the swimming pool until midnight and we’re night owls so we’re like, ‘We can go out as well’ and they would swim in the pool (at) midnight, 1 a.m. The whole family would always be swimming,” Augustin said.

A public information officer mentioned Monday night that authorities tried several times over the weekend to get in contact with the residents of the home after a well-being check was requested.

Augstin said she’s felt uneasy since the bodies were found.

“I had trouble sleeping last night because it’s right next door and it’s just horrible. You don’t see this in real life,” she said. “It’s something from the movies.”

For her, not knowing is the worst part.

“I don’t know what happened. I want answers, but I don’t know if we’ll ever get answers,” she said.