Orlando Heath sets up earthquake relief fund for Puerto Rico

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Health has set up an earthquake relief fund for Puerto Rico.

More than 1,280 earthquakes have hit Puerto Rico since Dec. 28.

One of the latest reports shows the recent earthquakes have caused $110 million in damage.

More than 500 homes have been destroyed.

Anyone who wants to make a donation can go to give.orlandohealth.com/earthquakerelief.

A $10 donation can be made by texting RELIEF to 20222.

Officials with Orlando Health said emergency management and public safety agencies said cash donations are needed most.

Health officials said any donation will be sent to reputable relief agencies in a timely manner.