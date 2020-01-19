Man found dead at Daytona Beach motel, police say

DAYTONA BEACH – The Daytona Beach Police Department is investigating a death that took place at the Happy Holiday Motel on Saturday night.

Jeffrey Schusky, 34, was found lying unresponsive and lying on the ground with a knife to his body, police said.

Schusky initially crawled to the door of the manager’s room at the hotel after 11 p.m. and knocked on the door, police said.

Two officers and paramedics arrived later to find Schusky unresponsive, and attempts to revive him were unsuccessful, police said.