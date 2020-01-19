Spectators capture moments during SpaceX launch
News 6 space experts document historic launch
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX successfully launched a rocket Sunday with its Crew Dragon spacecraft attached to perform an abort system test. The test was originally scheduled for Saturday but was postponed due to inclement weather.
The in-flight abort test is the final step SpaceX must take to certify its spacecraft to fly NASA astronauts, possibly later this year.
Spectators along with our space experts Emilee Speck and James Sparvero captured the rare sight and shared their pictures on social media.
Targeting T-0 of 9:00 a.m. EST. Teams are continuing to monitor weather; Falcon 9 and Dragon remain healthy for today's test pic.twitter.com/lPWg9roQJh— SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 19, 2020
#IFA UPDATE: #SpaceX now targeting 10AM for #CrewDragon #InFlightAbort test. @news6wkmg @SpaceX @Commercial_Crew @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/fJwLXOZ6eh— James Sparvero (@News6James) January 19, 2020
FYI Central Florida: Today's launch will not look like others. https://t.co/ffXDRUr8Za https://t.co/fGUzug1J3l— Emilee Speck (@EMSpeck) January 19, 2020
A beautiful sunrise at @NASAKennedy as we count down live on @news6wkmg to #SpaceX #InFlightAbort of Falcon 9 and #CrewDragon 🌅 @SpaceX @Commercial_Crew @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/mmo98wi3Hh— James Sparvero (@News6James) January 19, 2020
5 mins from liftoff https://t.co/5CHzQBfXrr— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 19, 2020
LIFTOFF! @SpaceX’s In-Flight Abort Test began at 10:30am ET with liftoff from Launch Complex 39A at @NASAKennedy on a mission to show the #CrewDragon spacecraft’s capability to safely separate from the rocket in the unlikely event of an emergency. Watch: https://t.co/vjbZFBIMHD pic.twitter.com/o0qtQvYBhx— NASA (@NASA) January 19, 2020
Go Falcon! Go Crew Dragon! pic.twitter.com/7n3QXUeW73— Emilee Speck (@EMSpeck) January 19, 2020
Waiting for #SpaceX to confirm what looked to be a successful #InFlightAbort test of #CrewDragon. Here’s the first minute of @news6wkmg video of liftoff at @NASAKennedy. Falcon 9 sets off a car alarm! @Commercial_Crew @SpaceX @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/6peLcHs105— James Sparvero (@News6James) January 19, 2020
Dragon has separated from Falcon 9 and its SuperDraco engines have completed their burn pic.twitter.com/tDhogz1qQ9— SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 19, 2020
the only time you'll hear ppl cheer for a rocket to explode.— Jackie Wattles (@jackiewattles) January 19, 2020
SpaceX in-flight abort test looking gooood pic.twitter.com/I8qwrU6hYq
THAT. WAS. BONKERS!!!!!!!!!!@SpaceX @HoverSlamSpace pic.twitter.com/RhB5x3JfYm— Brandon Wynn 🚀🇺🇲 (@BrandonHSlam) January 19, 2020
Radar catches some really cool stuff besides rain. In Austin at sunset you can see bats fly out from under the bridge there are so many. This isn’t something you see everyday that’s for sure! #news6 #SpaceX #clickorlando https://t.co/YnB2VoHxJm— Samara Cokinos (@CokinosSamaraWx) January 19, 2020
Dragon’s trunk has deployed pic.twitter.com/bxRPYGpJTx— SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 19, 2020
Splashdown of Crew Dragon in the Atlantic Ocean! pic.twitter.com/V1C2Xfd9Mk— SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 19, 2020
Saw a puff of flame and then this plume appeared off the coast. Likely rocket debris. pic.twitter.com/Mpx5c5aFDi— Emilee Speck (@EMSpeck) January 19, 2020
Boom! 🚀💥— Jabes 🚀📷 (@GISRockstar) January 19, 2020
Debris impact following #InFlightAbort@SpaceX #Falcon9 #IFA #Dragon pic.twitter.com/oQHvaoPNqV
Crew Dragon just splashed down in the Atlantic. Recovery is expected to take a few hours.— Emilee Speck (@EMSpeck) January 19, 2020
Congratulations to the @NASA and @SpaceX team for a successful In-Flight Abort Test! This critical test puts us on the cusp of once again launching American astronauts on American rockets from American soil. Spacecraft recovery operations are underway. pic.twitter.com/5ZzEVesAJW— Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) January 19, 2020
