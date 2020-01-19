76ºF

Spectators capture moments during SpaceX launch

News 6 space experts document historic launch

Thomas Metevia, Digital Content Producer

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX successfully launched a rocket Sunday with its Crew Dragon spacecraft attached to perform an abort system test. The test was originally scheduled for Saturday but was postponed due to inclement weather.

The in-flight abort test is the final step SpaceX must take to certify its spacecraft to fly NASA astronauts, possibly later this year.

Spectators along with our space experts Emilee Speck and James Sparvero captured the rare sight and shared their pictures on social media.

