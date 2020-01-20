87-year-old DeLand man killed in head-on crash with freight train

DeLAND, Fla. – An 87-year-old DeLand man was struck and killed by a freight train early Monday while driving on the tracks, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The fatal crash was reported around 1:15 a.m. at West Beresford Road and Alexander Drive, west of DeLand.

The FHP said the man was driving a pickup truck on Beresford Road before traveling south on the train tracks for an unknown reason.

The freight train, which was traveling north, was unable to stop and struck the front of the pickup, the FHP said.

The driver of the pickup was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

Two people aboard the train were uninjured.

The railroad crossing reopened hours after the crash, which remains under investigation.

#Breaking: One man is dead after an empty CSX train slammed into his truck in Volusia. Live at 5 with the latest @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/oBbcWXRbPW — Justin Campbell (@JCampbellNews6) January 20, 2020

