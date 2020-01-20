Fatal stabbing closes Florida’s Turnpike in Orange County, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A stabbing incident involving two construction workers was reported on Florida’s Turnpike Monday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said it happened near State Road 528 before 10:45 a.m.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the victim died at the scene.

Officials have not released details on what led to the stabbing. Deputies said the victim and the suspect are known to each other. No arrests have been made.

Deputies said exit 254 southbound of the Turnpike is closed.

Video from the scene shows several construction vehicles, patrol cars and bright orange cones in the area.

