Central Florida nonprofit sends thousands of pounds in relief supplies to Puerto Rico

ORLANDO, Fla. – Nearly 1,000 pounds of earthquake relief supplies were loaded on a plane bound for Puerto Rico on Tuesday.

Volunteers from Latino Leadership, Inc. said they are distributing the essentials to families in some of the hardest hit areas near the city of Ponce.

Marytza Sanz, the president and founder of the organization, said it’s their second trip to the island since several earthquakes have left some places in ruins.

"The people really need us and we have here the resources to make a difference in the island," she said.

The supply effort also comes on the heels of unrest in Puerto Rico. Hundreds have protested after a warehouse filled with disaster supplies dating from when Hurricane Maria hit the island in September 2017 was recently discovered in Ponce.

Gov. Wanda Vázquez ordered an investigation into the discovery.

On Tuesday, Sanz said her group is personally delivering their donations to people who need it the most.

“Everybody is questioning, ‘Is this going to the government?’ No," she said. “This is going direct to those in need.”

The supplies from Latino Leadership, Inc. are scheduled to be delivered Wednesday. Another trip with medical professionals is tentatively schedule for next month.

Click here to help with future relief efforts.