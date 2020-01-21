Man connected to November DeLand beating, rape arrested, police say

DeLAND, Fla. – DeLand police detectives arrested a 48-year-old man this week who they say kidnapped a woman in November then raped and beat her in near a park.

Rodrigo Reyes, 48, will be charged with forcible rape and kidnapping in connection with a Nov. 21, 2019 rape case, DeLand police said in a tweet. Volusia County Jail records show no one by that name was booked into the jail Tuesday.

The victim told police she was walking near South Parson Avenue and Beresford Avenue around 8 p.m. when a man forced her into a black Ford Mustang. The location where she was taken is close to Spring Hill Park.

The woman was then driven to a secluded area in DeLand where she was raped and beaten, police said.

After the attack, the victim flagged down someone who called 911.

In November, DeLand Police Chief Jason Umberger said detectives believed the same man may be targeting women in the area.

News 6 has asked DeLand police if they believe Reyes is connected to any more open cases.

DeLand police said they plan to hold a news conference on Wednesday to discuss the details of the case.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call Det. Ramkissoon at 386-626-7426 or email ramkissoonk@deland.org.