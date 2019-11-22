DeLAND, Fla. – DeLand police say a woman was walking near a park Thursday evening when she was abducted and sexually battered by an unknown man.

The victim told police she was walking near South Parson Avenue and Beresford Avenue around 8 p.m. when a man forced her into a black Ford Mustang. The location where she was taken is close to Spring Hill Park.

The woman was then driven to a secluded area in DeLand where she was raped and beaten, police said.

The attacker is described as a tall, slim Hispanic male with dark black hair and scruffy facial hair. He had an unknown thick accent.

The victim was taken to the hospital and suffered injuries during the attack.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the attack to call Det. Ramkissoon at 386-626-7426 or email ramkissoonk@deland.org.

Check back for updates on this developing story.