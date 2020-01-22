WATCH LIVE: Crews battle fire at former Orlando Union Rescue Mission building

Crews with Orlando Fire Department were battling a fire at the former Orlando Union Rescue Mission building Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responded to 410 W. Central Boulevard in downtown Orlando to heavy smoke coming from the second floor of a building. One person was sent to the hospital as the fire spread to a neighboring building, according to a tweet from OFD.

The fire shut down roads between South Division Avenue and North Hughey Avenue.

News 6′s helicopter hovered over the cloud of smoke and firefighters worked to douse the fire.

