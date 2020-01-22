Less than a week to vote in a name for the Mars 2020 rover

NASA is asking for the public’s input on what the Mars 2020 rover should be named.

Students sent in 28,000 essays for name nominations.

CLICK HERE FOR THE NAME THE MARS 2020 ROVER VOTE

Here are the names you can vote on:

Promise

Vision

Endurance

Perseverance

Clarity

Courage

Tenacity

Ingenuity

Fortitude

More than 30,000 people have already participated in the poll.

The rover is set to launch from Cape Canaveral.

"Now that's a Mars rover," Mars 2020 Assembly, Test, and Launch Operations Manager David Gruel said. "With the suspension on, not only does it look like a rover, but we have almost all our big-ticket items for integration in our rearview mirror -- if our rover had one."

Mars 2020, equipped with a suite of science instruments, will be searching for signs of life on Mars in the Jezero Crater.

United Launch Alliance will launch the spacecraft from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in July 2020. The rover will land on Mars Feb. 18, 2021.

The poll closes on Jan. 28.