Nearly one-third of unprovoked shark attacks happened in Florida in 2019

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Nearly one-third of unprovoked shark attacks across the globe happened in Florida in 2019, according to a report from the Florida Program for Shark Research.

The report shows there were 64 unprovoked attacks in 2019, 41 of those attacks in the United States, 21 of those happened in Florida, nine of the attacks happened in Volusia County and two of those attacks happened in Brevard County.

Surfers and athletes participating in board sports were victims in 53 percent of the attacks, according to the report.

Gavin Naylor with the Florida Program for Shark Research shared five ways to avoid getting bitten by a shark:

Don’t go in the water alone

Don’t go in the water at dawn or dusk

Don’t go in the water where there is a lot of fish

Don’t go in the water wearing jewelry

Try to avoid splashing

It is also recommended to not wear a yellow bathing suit in the ocean.