No joke(r): Bat-wielding Batman swings at customers because they like his jacket, deputies say

PALM COAST, Fla. – A 23-year-old Palm Coast man is wanted on suspicion of attacking two men at a McDonald’s after he became enraged when one of them complimented his Batman jacket, according to authorities.

LDarius Deandre Smith faces one count of battery and two counts of aggravated assault in connection with the attack, which happened Tuesday at the McDonald’s at 5190 State Road 100 East in Palm Coast.

According to a Flagler County charging affidavit, two men, ages 59 and 63, were in the restaurant and one of them told Smith that they liked his black-and-yellow jacket that had a Batman logo on it. The men said Smith became irate, flipped them off and yelled obscenities at them, according to officials.

The duo said they ignored Smith, who left the restaurant but started recording video of the men, the affidavit stated.

One of the men, concerned that Smith was near his vehicle, told Smith that he was calling 911, prompting Smith to retrieve a baseball bat from his 1995 GMC Yukon, according to the affidavit. Smith swung the bat at the men, narrowly missing them, deputies said.

Smith then drove off and threw a nickel at them, striking the 63-year-old in the forehead and causing an abrasion, the affidavit said.

Deputies were able to identify Smith by his vehicle and a photo lineup, but an immediate search near the store failed to find him.

The victim declined medical treatment, according to officials.

Deputies continue to search for Smith.