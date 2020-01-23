55ºF

Local News

Dogs killed as fire rips through breeder’s Orange County lakefront home

Blaze damages home on Bay Lake near John Young Parkway

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

A puppy is rescued after a house fire in Orange County.

ORLANDO, Fla. – An unknown number of dogs were killed early Thursday when a fire broke out at a breeder’s lakefront home in Orange County, fire officials said.

The fire started around 5:30 a.m. at a home on Bay Lake Road near John Young Parkway.

Details about the fire, including the cause, injuries and how many dogs died and were rescued, have not been released.

