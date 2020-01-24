Child dies after motorcycle crash in Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A child is dead after a motorcycle crash in Palm Coast, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said a motorcycle with two occupants crashed into a pole on Blare Castle Drive.

This is just south of Palm Coast Parkway and just east of Interstate 95.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene, according to FHP.

The driver was rushed to Halifax Health with critical injuries.

The names of the victims have not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.