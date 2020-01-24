President Trump’s Space Force logo looks familiar, ‘Star Trek’ fans say

President Donald Trump shared Space Force logo, the newly formed U.S. sixth branch of the military, on Friday and “Star Trek” fans were quick to point out the similarities to the Starfleet insignia as seen on the fictional sci-fi show.

“After consultation with our Great Military Leaders, designers, and others, I am pleased to present the new logo for the United States Space Force, the Sixth Branch of our Magnificent Military!” Trump said in a tweet along with the blue logo.

Social media users offered up side-by-side comparisons of the logo with the Starfleet Command insignia used in “Star Trek.” The stars and the swoosh around the arrowhead-like symbol are close in resemblance.

The U.S. Space Force official website has yet to share or announce the logo. A spokeswoman at the U.S. Space Force news office was unable to provide immediate information about the image.

The official “Star Trek” account has not responded to the logo announcement, either.

