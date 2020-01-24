Resident shoots intruder climbing through window, deputies say

PINE HILLS, Fla. – A man climbing through a window into an Orange County apartment was shot and wounded by a resident, deputies said.

The shooting was reported at 1:54 a.m. in the 2000 block of North Pine Hills Road in Pine Hills.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the home and the resident said he saw a man climbing through a window. The resident fired at the suspected burglar, who was apprehended by deputies, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The man who was shot was taken to a hospital for treatment.

No other details have been released.