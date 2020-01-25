67ºF

1 killed in plane crash in Columbia County neighborhood

Fiery crash sets nearby home on fire

Corley Peel, Reporter

Steve Patrick, Digital Managing Editor

Neighbors rushed to help after a plane crashed and the fire spread to a nearby home. (Photo by Amy Creamer Brown)

LAKE CITY, Fla. – One person died Saturday morning when a plane crashed into the front yard of a home off Sisters Welcome Road, just east of Interstate 75 near Lake City, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

The plane caught fire, which spread to the home, but there were no casualties on the ground.

The Sheriff’s Office, which received dozens of 911 calls about the crash that happened just before 10 a.m. asked people to avoid the area around SW Creekside Lane. Deputies said the National Transportation Safety Board would be the lead agency investigating.

The crash happened less than a half-mile north of the Cannon Creek Airpark, a neighborhood with a landing strip for pilots living in or visiting the community. It wasn’t known if the plane that crashed had taken off from or was headed to that runway.

This story will be updated throughout the day as more information becomes available.

Plane crashes into home Saturday morning on SW Creekside Lane

