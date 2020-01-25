‘Heart of gold:’ Family honors man who was killed at Orange County construction site

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The family of the man killed at his Orange County construction job on Jan. 20 held a vigil at Lake Eola on Friday to pay their respects to him.

Mason Toney is accused of murdering his childhood friend William “Steven” Knight Jr. with a trowel at a job site at Exit 254 of Florida’s Turnpike near State Road 528.

“I’m not going to let my son’s memory die,” mother of Steven Knight, Julia Knight said.

Family and friends are gathering at Lake Eola park to honor the construction worker stabbed to death on the turnpike. pic.twitter.com/08Lmk8Qreh — Troy Campbell (@TroyLeeCampbell) January 24, 2020

Deputies said when they found Knight next to an excavator there was an American flag thrown on the side of his body.

Witnesses told deputies Toney and Knight may have had an argument over politics, according to court records.

“I can’t understand why he would throw an American flag on my son like he was garbage and disgrace the flag that people have shed their blood for,” Julia Knight said.

The victim’s mom, sister and cousin all said Knight had a “heart of gold.”

Toney is facing a charge of first-degree murder.