Man shot and killed on Goldenrod Road in Orange County, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 30-year-old man was shot and killed on the 1400 block of Goldenrod Road in Orange County around 5 p.m. on Friday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

This is just south of Colonial Drive.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies found the man and rushed him to a local hospital.

Deputies said he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.