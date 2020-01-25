Man shot and killed on Goldenrod Road in Orange County, deputies say
The name of the victim has not been released at this time.
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 30-year-old man was shot and killed on the 1400 block of Goldenrod Road in Orange County around 5 p.m. on Friday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
This is just south of Colonial Drive.
The Sheriff’s Office said deputies found the man and rushed him to a local hospital.
Deputies said he was pronounced dead at the hospital.
This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
