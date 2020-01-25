Students learn about career opportunities during Aviation Day

SANFORD, Fla. – The sky is the limit for students in Seminole County learning about career opportunities in the aviation industry.

The Orlando Sanford International Airport hosted the third annual "Aerospace and Aviation Day" on Saturday.

Eighth-grade student Aribelle Barre attended the event with her father. She got the chance to go inside planes and meet professionals in the aviation business.

"Kids wouldn't usually get a chance to experience this and I think it's important because they don't really know what it's like," Aribelle Barre said.

Her father, Ken Barre, said this is a great opportunity to expose students of all ages to career paths that can take them to new heights.'

“It’s just very eye-opening and really brings a real-world perspective to kids who are trying to make decisions that will affect the rest of their lives.”

News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos hosted the event.

Families were able to go into airplanes, meet people connected to the aviation industry, and learn how an airport operates.

Orlando Sanford International Airport President and CEO Diane Crews said this event is getting results.

She tells News 6 the aviation industry is looking at shortages in the coming years, including the need for more pilots.

She said teaching students about these career opportunities is crucial.

“So that students, as well as their parents, will know what the pathways are to get there,” Crews said.

Aribelle Barre said she is now letting her dreams soar and is considering a career in aviation.

“I like seeing all of the planes and going into the cockpits that you usually wouldn’t be able to go into,” she said.