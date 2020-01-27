Longwood school closes for deep cleaning after students call in absent

LONGWOOD, Fla. – Sweetwater Episcopal Academy in Longwood will close its doors for two days while crews come in and conduct a deep cleaning on campus.

According to a statement from school officials, the closure comes after an increase in the number of students reported absent from Friday to Monday. Administrators did not list a possible reason for the absences.

“Sweetwater Episcopal Academy values our children and their health and well-being above all things. We have seen an increase in the number of students absent today from Friday. Therefore, out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to be proactive and close the school for a professional deep cleaning on Tuesday and Wednesday,” a statement read.

The academy, which teaches kindergarten through eighth grade, will reopen on Thursday.