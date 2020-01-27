Man accused of using long sword in armed robbery

PALM BAY, Fla. – A 63-year-old Palm Bay man is accused of using a long sword in an armed robbery back in October of 2019, according to a Brevard County arrest affidavit.

Eddy Emmanuel Saint Cloud is facing charges of robbery with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery.

Police said around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 25, 2019, a 48-year-old man told officers he was at a house on the 1800 block of Keewin Circle when he was attacked.

This is just west of the Dixie Highway and three miles south of U.S. 192.

The victim told police his wallet and phone were stolen from him, according to the arrest affidavit.

During an investigation at a Palm Bay ER room, police said the victim had multiple lacerations and bruises to his face and arms.

The victim told police he was driving home from Downtown Melbourne and a woman asked him if he could give her a ride home, according to court records.

Court records show the victim told police he asked the woman if he could use her bathroom once he drove her to the house.

The victim said three men were waiting for him outside of the restroom.

One of the men waiting for him was named “Zoe” he was later identified as Eddy Saint Cloud.

Saint Cloud was armed with 4-foot long sword, the victim told police.

The victim was told take off his clothes and to give the three men money, according to court records.

He said the men took his phone, his wallet, and his car keys, according to police.

Investigators said one of the men took the chain from his wallet and wrapped it around their first and hit the victim multiple times.

The victim told investigators he was able to escape and get to the house of a neighbor.

During the attack, the victim said Saint Cloud held the sword to his neck as well as his chest, according to court documents.

The victim’s Dodge Ram was also stolen, the vehicle was found at Castaway Point Park.

Health officials told police the victim suffered a right orbital bone fracture and nasal bone fractures.

Investigators went to the house of the attack and the found the sword used in the attack in a shed.

A man at the house told police Saint Cloud put the weapon in the shed.

The man told police the victim owed Saint Cloud $150, according to the arrest affidavit.

Police said they also found the victim’s clothes and there was a fair amount of blood on them.