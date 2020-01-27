Orlando police seek help finding stolen Shih-poo named Sebasion

ORLANDO, Fla. – A shih-poo named Sebasion was stolen outside a home in Orlando, prompting police to seek the public’s help in finding the suspected thief.

Orlando police said Sebasion, a 1.5-year-old shih tzu-poodle mix, was taken Jan. 13 while he was outside.

Police on Monday released surveillance video that shows a black Tesla Model S driving into oncoming traffic on Bennett Road before traveling into the closed business parking lot of Blue Jacket Grill at 745 Bennett Road.

Sebasion is seen walking across Lowell Boulevard as the Tesla pulls into the parking lot, police said. The Tesla pulls up to Sebasion and a white or Hispanic woman gets out and grabs the dog, according to police.

The woman did not attempt to locate the dog’s owner, and the Tesla then leaves the area, police said.

The black Tesla has a sunroof, which is distinct to 2012-2016 models, and dark rims, according to police.

Anyone with information about Sebasion or the Tesla is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.