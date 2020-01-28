63-year-old DeLand man hit and killed while crossing the street

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 63-year-old DeLand man was hit and killed by a 2015 Dodge Ram while he was crossing the street around 6:50 p.m. Monday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said the Dodge Ram was heading southbound on Woodland Boulevard in the area of Woodland Boulevard and Wildwood Road.

Investigators said the DeLand man was trying to cross Woodland Boulevard from the east side of the road to the west side.

Troopers said he was not walking on a crosswalk or an intersection.

FHP said the front of the Dodge Ram hit the man. The crash is under investigation.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.