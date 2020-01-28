Florida could designate rescue animals as official state pet

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida could be getting an official state pet.

Animals in rescue shelters and adopted pets could become Florida’s official state pet.

The state Senate committee on Monday, during the third week of their annual 60-day session, unanimously approved Senate Bill 240.

Democratic Sen. Ken Rader sponsored the bill after seeing that other states have claimed the same designation.

Rader’s goal is to raise awareness for rescue pets and increase adoptions, according to WPTV.

Rescue animals would join other official state animals, including the state marine mammal the manatee. Alligators are the state reptile, while the Florida panther is the state animal and the zebra longwing is the state butterfly.