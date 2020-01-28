Free flu shots offered across Central Florida

If you haven’t gotten a flu shot yet, this might be a good time to get one.

Florida Blue and Walgreens are offering free flu shots Tuesday at five locations across Central Florida.

Regardless of what insurance you have, or if you don’t have insurance, the shot is free. Limited free shot vouchers will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

This year’s flu season looks to be severe, the CDC has warned.

The shot is only available here to those 18 or older.

Tuesday’s clinic runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following five locations.

Winter Park Village, 434 North Orlando Avenue, Winter Park

Winter Haven Colonial Promenade, 385 Cypress Gardens Blvd., Winter Haven

Gateway Station Shopping Center (Kissimmee), 1307 E. Osceola Parkway, Kissimmee (with Sanitas Medical Center)

Good Homes Plaza (Ocoee), 8849 W. Colonial Drive, Suite B, Ocoee (with Sanitas Medical Center)

East Orlando (next to Lucky’s), 11750 E. Colonial Drive, Suite B, Orlando (with Sanitas Medical Center)

If you can’t make it Tuesday, you’ll have another change Thursday, Feb. 13.