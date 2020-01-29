Road-rage driver throws object at car, deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A driver cut off several other motorists, pointed his hand at them as if it were a gun and threw an object at another vehicle, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the victim and her passenger called 911 Tuesday afternoon to report a man driving recklessly on U.S. 1.

The frame of the victim’s passenger side mirror was cracked when the man threw an object at it, records show.

Rockledge police officers stopped the driver, identified as 37-year-old Christopher Bergmann, and the victims confirmed he was the same man who harassed them on the road, according to the affidavit.

Bergmann denied being involved in the road-rage incident, authorities said.

He was arrested on charges of throwing a missile at a vehicle and reckless driving.