18-year-old shot, killed at Leesburg park

LEESBURG, Fla. – An 18-year-old Eustis man was shot and killed late Wednesday at a Leesburg park, police said.

The fatal shooting was reported at Berry Park on Johns Avenue.

Leesburg police Lt. Joe Iozzi said authorities learned of the shooting when they were alerted by hospital staff about a victim.

The teen died at the hospital, officials said.

Iozzi said the shooting may have been drug-related, but no other details have been released.