I-4 construction to close busy Orlando on-ramp for six months

ORLANDO, Fla. – Construction crews are closing a busy Orlando Interstate 4 on-ramp for at least six months to build new lanes for the I-4 Ultimate Project.

Starting at 10 p.m. Thursday, the I-4 westbound entrance ramp from Colonial Drive will be shut down.

After the ramp closes, drivers will be directed south on Hughey Avenue for about a mile to the westbound on-ramp at South Street.

Danny Miller, who works near the interstate, said he had concerns over the increased traffic from the closure.

"Right now, I-4 is crazy," he said. "It's already chaos around the ramps during rush hour, so I'm sure it will be more."

To accommodate the additional traffic, project leaders said the third lane of Hughey Avenue will be opened between Colonial Drive and South Street.

"I'm hopeful that when it's done, it will be an improvement for downtown," Miller said.

In addition to the closure, Colonial Driver under I-4 will also close between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2. Project leaders said the nightly closures are needed for bridge work at the intersection.