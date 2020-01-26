I-4 Ultimate closes Lee Road on-ramp, Fairbanks off-ramp for temporary lane shift

WINTER PARK, Fla. – Drivers could continue to see delays throughout the weekend and through the first half of the week as I-4 Ultimate crews close ramps to make room for a temporary traffic shift.

Cole Vanthof said he tries his best to avoid I-4, but he said he needed to use the interstate and didn't realize he couldn't get on I-4 westbound at Lee Road.

"I guess I'm about to have to deal with it. I'll find out," he said.

Police are also preventing drivers from using the entrance ramp onto the interstate.

The ramp is shut down over the weekend as a temporary shift goes into place on westbound I-4 between Lee Road and Fairbanks Avenue.

Crews need to make room for the shift. They are closing the Lee Road on-ramp through Monday morning and the Fairbanks Avenue off-ramp through at least Wednesday.

This marks the latest lane shift and closures as part of the I-4 Ultimate Project, which will expand 21 miles of the interstate.

Vanthof said this area in Winter Park is already congested and now these closures are going to cause more confusion.

Westbound drivers are urged to ext at Lee Road or Princeton Street and follow detour signs while the closures are in place.

"It already gets backed up pretty hard, so it's just going to make it way worse," Vanthof said.

He is hopeful all of the construction will be done in time for Monday's morning commute.

“Definitely making it pretty inconvenient. Hopefully, they get it done pretty soon. That would be nice,” he said.

Project leaders said the schedule could be modified or extended if there are weather delays or unforeseen conditions.