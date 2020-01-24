I-4 Ultimate to close Fairbanks Avenue off-ramp through Wednesday

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers could see delays through Wednesday as crews on the I-4 Ultimate Project are closing ramps to make room for a temporary traffic shift.

Starting late Friday, westbound Interstate 4 will shift to a new configuration between Lee Road and Fairbanks Avenue.

To accommodate the shift, the westbound I-4 entrance ramp from Lee Road will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday. Also, the westbound exit ramp to Fairbanks Avenue will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Peter Triolo, who lives in College Park, learned of the traffic shift on Friday.

“It’s incredibly aggravating. It’s like when is this thing going to be over?” he said. “It’s like a video game, except it’s not as much fun.”

Triolo feared the closure could lead to confusion and backups for drivers through the area.

“It’s got to be more aggravating for the people that have to commute every day and have to take those routes,” he said. “God forbid, people that are visiting from out of the area. How are they supposed to figure it out?”

Westbound drivers are urged to exit at Lee Road or Princeton Street and follow detour signs while the closures are in place.

Project leaders said the schedule could be modified or extended if there are weather delays or unforeseen conditions.