Parrots stolen during Melbourne burglary might have been sold

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Five parrots that were stolen during a series of burglaries at a Brevard County home might have been sold and now, Melbourne police are hoping to locate the birds.

Authorities said the culprit likely broke into the home multiple times during about a week in July and August 2019 while the owner was out of town and snatched the birds with their cages one by one.

The culprit allegedly contacted people as far away as Broward County in an attempt to find buyers for the birds.

The five parrots that were stolen were:

Little Jim: A Congo African grey with feathers plucked on its legs and chest and bow legs.

Red Neck: A Congo African grey with red feathers on the back of its neck and on its chest.

Buffett: A scarlet macaw that is very thin with good feathering.

Mack/Mackenna: A blue and gold macaw with good feathering except for ratty tail feathers.

Bobblehead: A blue front Amazon import bird with fine feathers, missing toes and a fatty tumor on its rear. The bird often bobbles its head.

Officials said the two African greys whistle and say hello, hi, pretty bird, “Bingo Vaughn,” and “after awhile crocodile.” Mack and Buffett are known to occasionally whistle and talk.

Anyone with information concerning the birds’ whereabouts is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).