Woman’s body found in road after fatal hit-and-run crash in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A woman was found dead Wednesday night after she was hit by a driver who left the scene, Orlando police said.

The fatal pedestrian crash happened around 11 p.m. on North Orange Blossom Trail near Colonial Drive.

Officers said Deja D’Mia Gatling, 21, was hit by an unknown vehicle and the driver left the scene.

The Orlando Fire Department pronounced Gatling dead at the scene, officials said.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the crash, including the identity of the driver or vehicle, to call Crimeline or the Orlando Police Department.