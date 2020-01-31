Gov. DeSantis in Osceola for major announcement amid Nicole Montalvo murder case fallout

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Amid a spat between the Osceola County sheriff and the state attorney over murder charges in the slaying of a 33-year-old mother, Gov. Ron DeSantis will be in Kissimmee on Friday to make a “major announcement.”

DeSantis will address reporters at the Osceola County Administration Building at 1 p.m. News 6 will livestream his remarks at the top of this story.

While the governor’s office declined to release any details about the announcement, DeSantis’ visit to Osceola County comes two weeks after Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody asked him to remove a high-profile murder case from the office of Orange-Osceola State Attorney Aramis Ayala.

Ayala’s office has not formally filed murder charges against Nicole Montalvo’s estranged husband, Christopher Otero-Rivera, and his father, Angel Rivera. The two men were arrested in late October after Montalvo’s dismembered remains were found on the St. Cloud area property belonging to the Rivera family. Both men remain in jail on other charges.

During a news conference earlier this month, Ayala pushed back against Osceola County Sheriff Russ Gibson in response to questions about why murder charges have not been officially filed.

According to Ayala, the sheriff still does not know who killed Montalvo.

It was after those public remarks that Moody asked the governor’s office to take the case away from Ayala’s office.

On Tuesday, during a visit to the Walt Disney area for an unrelated announcement, DeSantis said his office was reviewing the case. The governor said there is no timeframe of when -- or if -- the case will go to another prosecutor.

“We’re taking it very seriously,” he said. “I don’t want it to take forever. I don’t want to take any shortcuts."

Friday marks two weeks since Moody sent a letter to the governor asking to take over prosecuting the case.

Check back for updates on this developing story.