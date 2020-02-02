Driver killed in DeLand crash after hitting tree

DeLand, Fla. – The DeLand Police Department said one person is dead after a fatal crash in the area of East Taylor Road around 1:58 a.m. Saturday.

Authorities said the preliminary investigation shows a blue Acura was driving east on East Taylor Road approaching Martin Luther King Jr. Beltway when the driver left the road.

After leaving the road the car struck a tree at the entrance of Victoria Gardens.

The driver of the Acura was pronounced deceased at the scene by EVAC, officials said.

The name of the driver has not been released.